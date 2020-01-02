FHP searching for suspect accused of using BB gun to fire at cars along I-95

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – Several vehicles were damaged Wednesday night in what the Florida Highway Patrol is calling a possible road rage incident in St. Johns County.

According to FHP, a suspect either threw items or fired at three vehicles along the highway near St. Augustine causing minor damage.

FHP said the incident may be connected to other shooting incidents in the Seminole County and Volusia County areas.

According to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office, 10 vehicles were damaged by gunshots on eastbound Interstate 4 and northbound I-95 in the Daytona Beach area around 7 p.m. Witnesses said a small pellet or BB gun may be involved. The Sheriff’s Office said the damage appears to consistent with BB/pellet gun.

Authorities are searching for a silver SUV in connection with those shootings.

VEHICLES SHOT AT: you are looking at some of the people whose vehicles were shot at this evening. Detectives are interviewing them now. #WFTV @WFTV pic.twitter.com/SewDISIKve — Megan Cruz (@MeganWFTV) January 2, 2020

A man, who asked not to be identified, told News 6 in Orlando he was driving home from Orlando to Jacksonville when his window was shot out on I-4.

No injuries were reported, according to FHP, and there is no danger to the public at this time.

FHP said it will put out more updates when more information becomes available.