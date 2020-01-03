Bloodhounds lead deputies to man accused of attacking 4, including a pregnant woman

INTERLACHEN, Fla. – An argument over sexual activity on New Year’s Eve turned into a case of domestic violence that ultimately led to the arrest of man that deputies say was hiding in a vacant home.

Billie Wayne Wilson Jr., 30, of Hawthorn was arrested on m ultiple counts of battery, including aggravated battery of a pregnant woman, burglary and property damage.

According to the arrest report, a woman family member confronted Wilson about having sex inside an Interlachen home with a woman who is pregnant with his child.

The woman who confronted Wilson said she felt disrespected and asked Wilson to leave the home. According to investigators, Wilson then began to hit several people in the house, including the woman who is pregnant with his child.

One of the four victims in the house called 911 and, according to dispatch, a man could be heard over the phone striking a woman in the background. Dispatch also said it sounded like a gun may have been fired.

By the time deputies arrived at the home, Wilson had left. According to one of the victims, Wilson was last seen headed toward Royal Avenue and that’s where deputies began their search for him.

Deputies used a bloodhound to track Wilson to a vacant home. The report said that Wilson ignored multiple commands to come out, so deputies went into the home and took him into custody. Deputies later contacted the homeowner who confirmed that he wanted to press burglary and property damage charges against Wilson.

Back at the home where the alleged attacks took place, paramedics tended to the pregnant woman, who was later taken by ambulance to a Shands Hospital in Gainesville for evaluation.

Prior to Wilson being charged in this incident, he already had several warrants for his arrest out of Alachua County as well as a Putnam County warrant for two counts of fraud.

Wilson remain in the Putnam County jail awaiting transfer to the Alachua County jail.