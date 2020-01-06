Hot dog! Oscar Mayer now hiring 2020 Wienermobile drivers

Need a job? Well, hot dog!

Oscar Meyer is searching for its next set of Weinermobile drivers!

The company is hiring "Hotdoggers” to drive one of six iconic Wienermobiles. The 27-foot-long hot dog on wheels may not be easy to handle, but some are up for the job!

“We’re eager to see who will cut the mustard in 2020 and travel the country on behalf of the Oscar Mayer brand,” Matt Riezman, the associate director of Oscar Mayer, said.

The one-year position would offer a competitive salary, apparel, travel and more. The company is searching for outgoing, creative, friendly, enthusiastic, graduating college seniors.

Drivers will travel coast to coast representing the company by doing media interviews, charity events and more along the way, WKMG reports.

Applications are open between Jan. 6 and Jan. 31. Do you cut the mustard?

Click here for more inforamtion.