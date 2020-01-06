Pizza vending machine coming to UNF campus

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Picture this. It’s 3 a.m. You’re cramming for finals and you are craving pizza!

The University of North Florida in Jacksonville has a solution.

UNF has recently installed a pizza vending machine, dubbed “Pizza ATM,” in one of its residence halls on campus. UNF is one of the only college campuses in the country with this cheesy option.

The machine bakes fresh pizza dough with sauce, cheese and toppings to produce a tasty 10-inch pie in under five minutes!

The exciting new dining option would make any Osprey jump for joy!

There will be a grand opening event for UNF students later this month.