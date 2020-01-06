The Marion County Sheriff’s Office needs help locating a missing 29-year-old man

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating 29-year-old Erik Michael Scanlon.

The Sheriff’s Office says he was last seen at around 4:00 a.m. Sunday and was last heard from at 6:00 p.m. through text messages. His statements have caused concern for safety.

Scanlon is possibly driving a 2004 Blue Mitsubishi Montieau with the Florida Tag Y42WCU.

He may be in the area of the springs, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

If you have any information about his current whereabouts, you’re encouraged to call 911.