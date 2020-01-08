Mom says daughter’s classmate forced girl to have sex at St. Augustine middle school

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – A mother told News4Jax her 12-year-old daughter was forced to have sex with a male classmate inside a school restroom during a lunch period at Gamble Rogers Middle School in St. Augustine.

“I’m sure she was embarrassed and scarred to tell. She’s just a young child and I’m sure it’s hard to speak up when something traumatic happens," said the mother, who News4Jax is not identifying to protect the identity of her daughter.

The mother said she has filed a police report and that detectives are investigating. She said back on Dec. 20, she learned her daughter was talking with two male classmates who coerced her daughter into going into a boy’s bathroom as part of a game. She says once inside, one of the boys wanted the girl to have sex with him.

“She said she didn’t want to, but the boy said she had to," the mother said.

The 12-year-old’s mother said she feels her daughter was bullied into giving in to the boy’s demand. The mom said the boy admitted to school leaders what happened, and she said he and the other boy who was involved need to pay a consequence for the actions in which they’re accused.

“Those boys don’t belong in the school right now," the mother said.

The mother also said her daughter has been suspended, along with the boy.

A spokesperson for the St. Johns County School District said the district did not comment beyond saying that consequences were applied.