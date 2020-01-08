St. Johns County woman once involved in deadly crash arrested, facing DUI charge

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – A St. Augustine woman who was once involved in a crash that investigators said took the life of her passenger has been arrested and is facing a charge of DUI.

Deputies said Jamie Klapatch, 30, was booked into jail early Monday after she nearly collapsed when she was asked to step out of her car. Klapatch was previously convicted of leaving the scene of a crash that occurred in Jacksonville back in 2007.

According to a police report, shortly after she left the scene of a crash in 2007, she crashed into another vehicle. Investigators said that crash killed her passenger, 17-year-old Haley Moore.

In the most recent police report, deputies said they spotted Klapatch driving down Anastasia Boulevard late at night. Her car was traveling at 54 mph in a 30 mph zone. Deputies said her car was serving, and nearly hit a wall. She was arrested on suspicion of DUI after deputies said she failed a sobriety test.

News4Jax spoke to Moore’s daughter after Klapatch’s most recent arrest. He said he will never forget the day he learned his daughter was killed in a crash.

“It was the hardest thing I ever had to see in my life,” Lee Moore said.

Since the 2007 crash, records show Klapatch was arrested and convicted of DUI in 2015. That’s in addition to her most recent arrest.

“I don’t know if I’m so much shocked,” Lee Moore said. “I knew it was going to happen again.”

News4Jax spoke with Klapatch by phone, but she declined comment.