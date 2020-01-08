Winn-Dixie to give first look in Brentwood store, announce opening date

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Within days of Publix closing its store at Gateway Town Center at the end of the year, Winn-Dixie began overhauling the space with plans to open there.

On Wednesday morning, we’re to get a “hard hat tour” of renovations to the store at the shopping center on Norwood Avenue just east of Interstate 95 and learn when the location will open.

Winn-Dixie’s parent company, Southeastern Grocers, said it needed to install a new air conditioning unit and a new roof and redo the pavement in addition to overhauling the interior. Customers were originally told to expect the store would open within three months, but there have been hints that it might be sooner than that.

The quick transition is partly due to Jacksonville City Council approving a $850,000 grant to encourage another full-service grocery store to fill the void in a neighborhood when there aren’t many fresh-food options.

City Councilman Reggie Gaffney, who was instrumental in obtaining the grant, will be on hand for Wednesday’s announcement.

The Publix store had operated at the location for 20 years. To bridge the gap between that store closing and Winn-Dixie opening, Feeding Northeast Florida and Farm Shape were working together to provide free food to 300 people each Saturday morning.