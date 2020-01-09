Amtrak is having a buy one, get one free sale on train tickets

If you want to visit a friend or family member by train, now’s the time to do it!

For a limited time, Amtrak is offering buy-one-get-one-free tickets.

The deal runs until Jan. 12.

The BOGO deal is good on two types of fares:

Coach seating fares, in which you can sit side-by-side in reclining seats with ample legroom and watch the world go by through your great, big window.

Sleeper fares, where you can ride together in your own private room.

Restrictions apply. Not available on all trains. Travel dates vary by route. Blackout dates apply.