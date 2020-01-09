FOP seeks Marsy’s Law protection for JSO officers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville chapter of the Fraternal Order of Police has filed suit against the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, seeking the same protection for officers that everyone else in Florida got when Marsy’s Law was passed.

Marsy’s Law, which was approved by 61% of Florida voters in 2018, gives crime victims the right to keep their names private.

The FOP says Sheriff Mike Williams “has refused to recognize the constitutional rights of his officers when those officers are victims of criminal acts while acting with the scope of their duties.”

If the FOP wins the lawsuit, that could mean the names of officers in some police shootings would not be released if they were attacked before they used deadly force.

The lawsuit was filed Wednesday. No hearings have yet been set.

News4Jax reached out to the Sheriff’s Office for comment but had not heard back as of early Thursday evening.