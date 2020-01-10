Retired Jacksonville police officer facing multiple child sex charges

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A former officer who retired from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office was arrested Thursday amid a sexual battery investigation, according to a news release.

James M. Trejbal, 67, who retired from JSO in 1999, is held without bond in the Duval County jail. According to the Sheriff’s Office, investigators identified multiple victims, and police said the incidents occurred over a span of “many years.”

The Sheriff’s Office said it was first notified of the claims in late December 2019. Details were not given in the news release.

According to the jail log, Trejbal was arrested on two counts of capital sexual battery, 11 counts of lewd and lascivious molestation on a victim less than age 12 and four counts of lewd and lascivious molestation on a victim age 12-15.

The Sheriff’s Office said it believes all the victims have been identified, but it asked anyone with additional information related to the investigation to contact police at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous and receive a possible reward up to $3,000 contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

Trejbal is scheduled for a court hearing Friday morning.