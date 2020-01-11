Juvenile shot in Arlington
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A juvenile was shot in Arlington late Friday night, according to Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.
JSO officers were dispatched to the 500 block of Acme Street in reference to a person shot. There, officers found a juvenile suffering from a gunshot wound.
He was transported to a local hospital and is now in stable condition.
The incident happened at 11:20 pm Friday night. JSO is still investigating.
