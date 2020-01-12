Evangelist Franklin Graham visits Jacksonville Beach

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – One of the most well-known families in modern Christianity visited Jacksonville Beach on Saturday.

"We need to be praying for our leadership. We live in a very dangerous period of history right now," said Franklin Graham, the son of Billy Graham, one of the most famous voices in modern Christianity.

Franklin Graham came to the First Coast with a message of peace and salvation.

Every religion has men and women who have changed the way people think about life. There are generations of people who have followed the ministry of the Graham family.

“We came out to see Billy Graham’s crusade back in 1994, and I wanted to see Frank Graham again,” said one person who attended the tour. “So this was a great opportunity to come out and take advantage of this wonderful experience.”

Franklin Graham is holding a Decision America Sunshine State Tour. He believes that the county needs to return to a spiritual life and show more compassion for world conflict.

The late Billy Graham was one of those men for the Christian faith, and his children are continuing with their mission.

"I think today there are a lot of people searching for hope, and I want people to know how to find that hope. And that's through faith in Christ," Franklin Graham said.

And prayer for the country's leadership.

"Well, first of all, I encourage people to pray for those in authority," Franklin Graham. "I encourage them to pray for the president, the vice president, for all the leadership in the House and Senate. We need to be praying for them."

Praying during a time of conflict in the world and domestically, Franklin Graham believes the world needs spiritual healing through faith.

Graham has preached in all 50 states over the past three years as part of his Decision America Tour.