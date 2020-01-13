Hard-boiled egg recall extends to protein snack packs

A hard-boiled egg recall issued for 10 states is now impacting more products.

The Tennessee company Fresh Location is recalling Protein Snack Trays and Protein Trail Mixes because of possible Listeria contamination, linked to hard-boiled eggs from Almark Foods.

The egg snack packs were sold in multiple states, including Georgia, at various convenience stores, micro-markets, hospitals, hotels and vending machines.

Fresh Location advised any customers who purchased the snack packs to either throw them away or return them for a full refund.