70ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (904) 393-9801.

70ºF

Local News

Motorcyclist hospitalized after crash in Northwest Jacksonville

Officials say an SUV hit the rider

Chloe Walker, Associate producer

Tags: crash, traffic
A motorcyclist was hospitalized after a crash with an SUV Sunday night.
A motorcyclist was hospitalized after a crash with an SUV Sunday night. (WJXT)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A motorcyclist was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash with an SUV at the intersection of W. 13th Street and McMillan Street Sunday night.

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the scene at around 6:20 p.m. and say the driver and passengers of the SUV are cooperating with the investigation.

Traffic Homicide Investigators will determine who was at fault.

Copyright 2020 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.