Motorcyclist hospitalized after crash in Northwest Jacksonville
Officials say an SUV hit the rider
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A motorcyclist was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash with an SUV at the intersection of W. 13th Street and McMillan Street Sunday night.
Jacksonville Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the scene at around 6:20 p.m. and say the driver and passengers of the SUV are cooperating with the investigation.
Traffic Homicide Investigators will determine who was at fault.
