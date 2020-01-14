75ºF

Pilot rescued after floatplane flips in East Palatka

Colette DuChanois, Web producer

Frank Powers, Assignment manager

A floatplane flipped Tuesday in the St. Johns River in East Palatka, authorities said.
EAST PALATKA, Fla. – A floatplane flipped over after landing in the St. Johns River in East Palatka on Tuesday, the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, it happened about 5 p.m. near Riverview Drive just north of Count Road 207A.

The Sheriff’s Office told News4Jax that a good Samaritan boater picked up the pilot, who escaped with minor injuries.

Troopers responded to the scene.

