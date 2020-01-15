Man found shot to death in home on Dodge Road

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One person was being interviewed by detectives after a man was found shot to death Wednesday morning in a home on Dodge Road, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Sgt. Blinn said investigators were called to the area at about 11:25 a.m. after receiving a call from someone who knew the victim. He said the man who died was shot several times.

Blinn said it’s unclear if the person who is being questioned is a witness or a potential suspect. Detectives were still doing a neighborhood canvass at about 5 p.m.

The victim was not identified by police.