Sheriff: Man threatening to kill family, deputies shot in exchange of gunfire

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – A man threatening to kill two of his family members and law enforcement officers was shot and injured during an exchange of gunfire with Nassau County deputies on Wendesday near Yulee, Sheriff Bill Leeper said Thursday.

Nollie Burgess Dean, 41, is charged with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Around noon Wednesday, according to the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a home on Duckwood Trail, just south of State Road 200, where an armed man, identified as Dean, was threatening to kill his mother and his son.

When deputies arrived, they could hear shouting coming from inside the house and went inside. Deputies were able to get the man’s family members out of the home. They said Dean barricaded himself in another room and they could hear him yelling that he wanted to kill law enforcement officers and wanted law enforcement officers to kill him.

Deputies then exited the residence and surrounded the house as the Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team and negotiators responded.

After more than four hours of negotiating with Dean in an attempt to try to get him to come out of the house peacefully, according to the Sheriff’s Office, the suspect broke out a window, pointed a rifle and fired toward deputies, striking the special response vehicle. Deputies returned fire and struck the suspect, the sheriff said.

Dean was transported to UF Health in Jacksonville with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will be investigating the shooting.