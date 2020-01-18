Cause of fire at Riverside duplex under investigation

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – An older two-story duplex in the Riverside area caught fire early Saturday morning, according to Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department.

JFRD responded to the around 3:00 a.m.

No one was inside the home when they arrived, and no injuries have been reported.

They found fire throughout the first and second floors of the structure, blazing even through the roof of the home. The building was constructed with a balloon framing, which allowed the flames to travel to the second floor rapidly.

50 firefighters were able to stifle the flames quickly. No first responders were injured during this call.

JFRD believe the fire started in the first floor bathroom, but have not reported a cause.

The Fire Marshall is leading an investigation.