Deputies look for man accused of following woman around grocery store

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – St. Johns County deputies are asking for the public’s help to identify a man accused of following a woman who was holding a young child around a grocery store.

Over the weekend, the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office released photos and video of the man. Deputies said the man followed a woman who was holding a young child into the Publix on State Road 13 on Wednesday. Deputies said the man was caught on camera, following the woman around the store without purchasing anything.

When the woman entered the checkout line, according to deputies, the man walked out of the store, waited outside and then followed her to her car.

Deputies said the woman was able to hide from the man and went into the store to notify employees, but the man was gone by the time they returned to the parking lot.

Sheriff’s Office spokesman Chuck Mulligan said that while there may not be any criminal activity, deputies want to speak with the man caught on camera.

“At this time, what we want to do is talk to the individual, identify and talk to him and ask him what his activity was, why were you following this person?” Mulligan told News4Jax on Sunday.

Also on Sunday, the Sheriff’s Office released a photo of a man who a woman said followed her around a retail store in the same area of St. Johns County. Deputies said they have not confirmed if it’s the same man.

“In both circumstances, the scenario and likeness are similar, although it is not confirmed at this time to be the same individual. Detectives would like to identify the subject and discuss his/their actions regarding the activity,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.

Deputies want residents to be aware of their surroundings, but not to be paranoid.

“Anywhere you go, at any time, if you’re getting in or out of your car, stay in the area before you exit your vehicle, before your doors (are) unlocked and (make) sure that there’s no one right around you before you get out of your vehicle,” Mulligan said.

Deputies said they want to talk to the man, or men, caught on camera. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Alexander at 904-295-3440 or email calexander@sjso.org. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 888-277-TIPS (8477) or visit tips.sjso.org.