FHP: Bicyclist in St. Augustine hit by 93-year-old driver

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – A bicyclist was flown to UF Health hospital in Jacksonville with serious injuries after being hit by a car on Sunday morning in St. Johns County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

FHP said the identity of the bicyclist is not known. The person was cycling on A1A, north of West Road, about 9 a.m. when a 93-year-old woman, who was driving a Honda Accord on West Road, failed to yield the right of away and hit the bicyclist, according to troopers.

The Highway Report shows the driver of the car was cited with failing to yield the right of way.