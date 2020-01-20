Major crash slows traffic on I-295 South
Emergency crews responded to crash near Wilson Blvd.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A major accident Sunday night slowed down southbound traffic on Interstate 295 near Wilson Boulevard.
Emergency crews responded just before 10 p.m. causing traffic delays, but the scene was cleared by 10:30 p.m.
It’s unclear how many vehicles were involved or if anyone was injured. We will update this story as more details become available.
Copyright 2020 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.