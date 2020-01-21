Traffic stop leads to arrest of man wanted in 2018 deadly crash

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – Florida Highway Patrol troopers who made a traffic stop last week in Yulee ended up arresting the passenger, who was wanted in a 2018 deadly crash in Nassau County.

According to the Highway Patrol, Brian Holtkamp was a passenger in a car that was pulled over for speeding on Thursday on Miner Road near Haddock Road. Troopers said they learned Holtkamp, 31, of Yulee, had an arrest warrant charging him with DUI manslaughter. He was then taken into custody.

The arrest stems from a crash the night of Sept. 13, 2018, in Nassau County. According to the crash report, Holtkamp was driving impaired along northbound U.S. 17, near Tom Burney Road, when he crossed the center line and collided head-on with a car traveling southbound. Troopers said Justin Cribb, 37, of Callahan, who was a passenger in the car that Holtkamp was driving, died at the scene.

The final report on the crash took just over a year to complete while FHP investigators waited for Holtkamp’s toxicology reports. According to the Highway Patrol, the blood test results found methamphetamine and amphetamine in Holtkamp’s system, as well as three medications -- including Xanax and a sedative used on patients before surgeries.

The blood test results led to a warrant being issued for his arrest on multiple charges of DUI, including DUI manslaughter.

As of Monday evening, Holtkamp was being held in the Nassau County jail without bond, online jail records show.