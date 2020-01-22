Florida brewery features dogs up for adoption on beer cans
What an awesome idea!
BRADENTON, Fla. – A Florida brewery is partnering with a shelter to help dogs find their furever homes.
Motorworks Brewing partnered with Shelter Manatee to release beer cans that feature a cute photo of a rescue dogs and their name.
The dogs on the beer cans will be up for adoption.
“We are excited to release an exclusive ADOPTABLE DOG Cruiser Kölsch 4-PACK,” the brewery wrote on Facebook. “Proceeds go to Shelter Manatee to help build the new shelter for our less fortunate four-legged friends.”
Proceeds go to Shelter Manatee to help build the new shelter.
For more information on Motorworks Brewing, click here.
