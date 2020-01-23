Don’t click link: FedEx warns against text scam alert for deliveries

Don’t click on that link.

That’s what FedEx is telling consumers dealing with a text and email scam.

The shipping retailer tweeted an alert Wednesday, referring to recent schemes in which people reported receiving texts and emails that appear to be from FedEx.

The message alerts users that they have a package, then provides a link, but FedEx says the company is not sending the messages.

FedEx advises, “Suspicious messages should be deleted without being opened.”

FedEx also says people should report the emails and texts to abuse@fedex.com.