JU researcher sets off to tag, track white sharks off Florida, Georgia coasts

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The shark research group OCEARCH embarked on its 37th expedition right off our coast on Thursday.

Now is the time of year when white sharks concentrate around the Florida-Georgia area to forage on right whales.

Marine researchers will use the opportunity to tag and collect data from the large apex predators with the goal of protecting and better understanding the species.

National scientists will join forces with the Jacksonville University-based OCEARCH team on a three-week survey between Brunswick and Savannah Georgia.

White sharks tagged last year close to Nova Scotia have been tracked close to the Florida coast.

JU Professor Dr. Bryan Franks plans on tagging new sharks with satellite tracking devices to learn more about their movements and behavior.

The expedition starts in Brunswick and will end in Savannah on Feb. 14.