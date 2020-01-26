46ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (904) 393-9801.

46ºF

Local News

One person injured in crash on Blanding Blvd

The crash temporarily blocked off southbound lanes of traffic

Chloe Walker, Associate producer

Tags: Traffic, crash
One person was injured in a crash on Blanding Boulevard and 118th Street Saturday night.
One person was injured in a crash on Blanding Boulevard and 118th Street Saturday night. (WJXT)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One person was injured and taken to the hospital after a crash on Blanding Boulevard and 118th Street Saturday night.

Witnesses told News4Jax a pickup truck hit the back of a motorcycle.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office confirmed the scene closed off all southbound lanes of Blanding Boulevard, but the lanes have since reopened.

Copyright 2020 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.