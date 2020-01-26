One person injured in crash on Blanding Blvd
The crash temporarily blocked off southbound lanes of traffic
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One person was injured and taken to the hospital after a crash on Blanding Boulevard and 118th Street Saturday night.
Witnesses told News4Jax a pickup truck hit the back of a motorcycle.
The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office confirmed the scene closed off all southbound lanes of Blanding Boulevard, but the lanes have since reopened.
