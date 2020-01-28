Ambulance involved in crash, flipped on impact with another vehicle

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A crash at Edgewood Avenue and New Kings Road involves an ambulance, according to Jacksonville Fire Rescue. A News4Jax viewer sent video showing the ambulance on its side.

JFR confirmed the paramedics inside the ambulance are OK but were taken to the hospital as a precaution.

The crash happened around 10 a.m. Tuesday. News4Jax has a crew on the way to the scene.