Deadly crash shuts down street in Jacksonville Beach for hours

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – One person is dead and another in the hospital after a two-car crash on 3rd St. in Jacksonville Beach. Police shut down the street between 10th Ave. North and 13th Ave. North beginning around midnight Tuesday.

The two vehicles involved were badly mangled, one wrapped around a pole while the other vehicle took out a fence before coming to a stop.

Police have not released which driver or passenger died in the crash as they work to notify family members.

Police are investigating what led up to the crash but the focus has shifted to reopening the road. Two utility poles need to be repaired and a significant debris field must also be cleared.

We expect to learn more about the crash later this morning.