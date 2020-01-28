St. Augustine commissioners approve short-term rental rules

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – The St. Augustine City Commission on Monday night voted unanimously in favor of regulations for short-term rentals.

The new rules affect everything from parking to safety at vacation rentals.

Homeowners will need to register their short-term rental property with the City of St. Augustine.

St. Augustine leaders estimate there are about 500 short-term rental homes in the city.

The new ordinance is set to go into effect on July 1.