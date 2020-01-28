St. Augustine commissioners approve short-term rental rules
New ordinance to go into effect on July 1
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – The St. Augustine City Commission on Monday night voted unanimously in favor of regulations for short-term rentals.
The new rules affect everything from parking to safety at vacation rentals.
Homeowners will need to register their short-term rental property with the City of St. Augustine.
St. Augustine leaders estimate there are about 500 short-term rental homes in the city.
The new ordinance is set to go into effect on July 1.
