8-year-old girl reported missing in Durkeeville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Police are asking for the public for help finding an 8-year-old girl last seen Friday afternoon walking to her neighborhood library.

According to a news release, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office was called Saturday to 9th Street West, between Spires Avenue and Fairfax Street. Police were told Alayjah Bridges was last seen around 4 p.m. Friday when she left to walk to the Dallas James Graham Library on Myrtle Avenue North, across from Stanton College Preparatory School.

Alayjah is described as 4 feet 5 inches tall and 70 pounds. She has brown eyes and long black hair worn in braids and a ponytail. She was wearing a black polo-style shirt and black pants when she went missing.

Anyone who has seen or has any information on Alayjah’s whereabouts is asked to call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500.