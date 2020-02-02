Police investigate Circle K robbery in Green Cove Springs
Heavy police presence seen at a Clay County gas station
GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. – At approximately 6 p.m., multiple viewers tipped off News4Jax to a heavy police presence at a gas station in Green Cove Springs right across from Clay High School.
The Clay County Sheriff’s Office confirmed deputies were investigating a robbery at the Circle K gas station on County Road 16A Saturday night.
Officials have not released any suspect details.
We will update this story as soon as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2020 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.