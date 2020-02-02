52ºF

Police investigate Circle K robbery in Green Cove Springs

Heavy police presence seen at a Clay County gas station

Chloe Walker, Associate producer

The Clay County Sheriff's Office investigates a robbery at the Circle K on County Road 16A Saturday night.
GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. – At approximately 6 p.m., multiple viewers tipped off News4Jax to a heavy police presence at a gas station in Green Cove Springs right across from Clay High School.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office confirmed deputies were investigating a robbery at the Circle K gas station on County Road 16A Saturday night.

Officials have not released any suspect details.

We will update this story as soon as more information becomes available.

