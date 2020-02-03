Police: No students, staff involved in shooting near George Washington Carver Elementary

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Police are investigating a shooting early Monday evening in the area of a Northwest Jacksonville elementary school, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said.

Officers said at 6:20 p.m. that they were on the scene of a shooting at George Washington Carver Elementary School on West 45th Street at Cleveland Road.

Police said no students and staff were involved in the shooting, but the school was placed on lockdown temporarily while a search was conducted. Parents with questions were asked to contact the school office.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department told News4Jax that the shooting victim was taken to the hospital.

