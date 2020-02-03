Super Bowl party ends in triple shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla – Detectives with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office are trying to piece together what caused a Super Bowl party to turn violent late Sunday night.

At the latest, authorities believe an argument broke out after one of the men at the party was “roughing up” his girlfriend in a home. That altercation then moved outside and led to shots being fired, but the details leading up to are still being investigated.

Officers said a woman and two men were shot. All three are in the hospital with injuries.

Officers did not say if their injuries are life-threatening but did say the woman was shot in the face and the leg. One of the men was shot in the groin and another man was shot in the abdomen. '

The shooting happened at a home on the 4800 block of Plymouth Street in Murray Hill just before midnight. When officers arrived, they witnessed a suspect vehicle rapidly fleeing the scene.

After a short pursuit, the vehicle flipped several times and police were able to arrest the suspect. Authorities are not yet sure what role that man played in the shooting.

Violent crimes detectives are still investigating.