Ex-board chair name-dropped lawmaker in pitch for JEA’s business

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – City records suggest a former JEA board chairman began negotiations to get paid for help with a potential sale of the utility while he sat on its board, nearly two weeks before the board agreed to pursue that plan.

Despite those discussions, Alan Howard did not mention his personal interest in the matter nor did he recuse himself before he and the board voted July 23 to explore the possibility of taking the city-owned utility private.

Those details surfaced Monday as the city’s Office of General Counsel released a batch of records related to its investigation into former JEA CEO Aaron Zahn. The records — including Zahn’s sworn testimony and a July 11 email Howard sent to a law firm hired by the utility — appear at odds with Howard’s previous statements.

In a July 11 email to a partner at the Pillsbury law firm, Howard expressed eagerness to work with the firm, laid out his own firm’s hourly rates along with a potential discount, and even name-dropped his law partner, Paul Renner, who was then serving as House Speaker for the Florida House of Representatives.

“It was good to meet you yesterday in Jacksonville; I look forward to working with you," Howard wrote. "Per Aaron’s request, attached are tear sheets on the attorneys in our firm that I would propose to use on this engagement. I anticipate that I will be the primary resource, but I have included one associate from my team and my law partner who does government relations work. My partner, Paul Renner, is the Speaker of the House — Designate for the Florida House of Representatives, is extremely well-connected in state and local politics, and would be support on government relations. We would involve additional firm resources if required.”

Multiple attempts to reach Howard by phone Tuesday were unsuccessful. Messages left with Renner’s office in Tallahassee and on his personal cell phone were not immediately returned.

Last week, Howard told News4Jax that he did not see a conflict of interest in voting for a plan to pursue efforts to privatize JEA because his firm was not “engaged” by the utility for that purpose. He acknowledged, however, that Zahn suggested prior to the July 23 board meeting that “JEA would like me to be ‘on the team.’”

Zahn’s recollection of those discussions appears to contradict Howard’s.

Speaking with city attorneys under oath Jan. 22, Zahn said he did not recall having discussions about hiring Howard’s firm. He remembered that Howard expressed interest in working with JEA, and he recalled suggesting that Howard clear it with Jason Gabriel, the city’s general counsel. He said he did not know what the two discussed.

“Again, I knew he had expressed an interest of being on the JEA team, but I did not know of any additional conversations that were going on,” Zahn said, according to transcripts of his interview released by the city. “I did suggest to Alan that he confer with Jason Gabriel about any potential conflicts that that might have.”

An attorney who represents Zahn referred to his client’s testimony in response to questions from News4Jax.

Howard, who resigned his position with JEA’s board following the pivotal July 23 meeting, was hired a month later to provide legal counsel for the utility, the Florida Times-Union previously reported. The newspaper found his firm was paid $75,000 for its work with JEA.

City Councilman Rory Diamond, a former federal prosecutor who is leading a council committee charged with investigating the sale of JEA, didn’t mince words when asked what he thought of Howard’s behavior.

“Look, if you’re soliciting bids, if you’re soliciting work for something that you’re about to vote on in the public trust, that’s just wrong,” Diamond told News4Jax.