Student at SP Livingston tests positive for hepatitis A

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A student at S.P. Livingston Primary Learning Center in Northwest Jacksonville tested positive for hepatitis A, Duval County Public Schools confirmed Tuesday.

The Florida Department of Health in Duval County on Friday sent parents a letter, notifying them that the student with hepatitis A attended S.P. Livingston while sick on Jan. 27.

“The student is not at school,” the letter reads.

The school district said steps were taken to identify students and staff who may have had close contact with the student, and vaccinations will be available Wednesday.

Symptoms of hepatitis A can include abdominal pain, fever, nausea or vomiting and yellow skin or eyes. Symptoms usually appear two to six weeks after exposure and usually last less than two months.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW: Hepatitis A virus fact sheet | Hepatitis A vaccine information

Hepatitis A can cause liver damage and is spread through such things as fecal matter. That can include transmission by people not properly washing their hands after going to the bathroom and contaminating food or drinks. Health officials have urged people to get vaccinated against the disease.

As of Jan. 25, according to the state Department of Health, there had been 142 cases of hepatitis A reported this year in Florida. Duval County led the state in the number of cases in the new year with 19.

The state had a major outbreak last year when it totaled 3,266 cases. That compares, for example, to a total of 123 cases in 2015 and 122 cases in 2016.