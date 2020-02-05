Son charged in connection with Northside woman’s death

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The 40-year-old son of a woman who was killed Tuesday at her home on Heckscher Drive is in jail charged with two counts of aggravated domestic battery with a deadly weapon.

Police have not identified the victim, but property records show 71-year-old Barbara Wood owned the home and her son, Jason Wood, lived with her. That son appeared before a judge Wednesday morning and was ordered held on $500,000 bond.

His arrest report shows he has a history of mental health issues, including schizophrenia. It another resident of the home overheard Jason and Barbara Wood in the living room arguing about money before the argument turned violent.

Wood could face upgraded charges after the medical examiner determines a cause of his mother’s death.

Police responded at 9:41 a.m. to a report of an attack in progress at the riverfront home east of Interstate 295, across from Blount Island. Someone involved in the fight called 911.

A second woman who police said was injured in Tuesday’s attack at the riverfront home was hospitalized.

Homicide Sgt. Doug Molina said the attack appeared to begin in the home but may have spilled outside. He said a weapon was used but couldn’t say what it was.

Molina said one man detained at the home after the attack was considered a person of interest, but wouldn’t say more. Court records show Justin Wood was booked into the Duval County jail at 7:17 p.m. Tuesday.

Police records show officers were called to the house two other times in the last five years. News4Jax could find no previous arrest history for Wood. He will be back in court for arraignment on Feb. 26.

When Art Jennette drove by his friends’ home on Heckscher Drive and saw police tape, he knew something horrible had happened.

“I’m so sad to see any of this. They’ve been dear, dear friends," Jennette said.

Property records show 71-year-old Barbara Wood has owned the home since 1979 and her son, Jason Wood, lived with her. Police records show officers were called to the house two other times in the last five years.

The neighborhood knew the Barbara Wood well.

“The first thing I’m going to do is put the family on our prayer list,” Jennette said. “How does something like this happen to such a good family?”