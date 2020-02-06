Man wanted in Jacksonville nurse’s murder arrested in Key Largo

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 21-year-old man who was sought by police after a Jacksonville nurse was found shot to death has been arrested, according to a post from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators said Michael Joseph McPherson was arrested by deputies in Key Largo on Thursday afternoon. Deputies said received a be-on-the-lookout from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office following the shooting death of Stacey McPherson-Dillon, 45.

News4Jax is working to determine whether the two are related. This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.