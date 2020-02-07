59ºF

Local News

13-year-old rescued from home after tree traps her inside

Erik Avanier, Reporter

Emily Boyer, Morning assignment editor, backup traffic reporter

Tags: Storm damage
photo

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 13-year-old girl had to be rescue from her bedroom after a downed tree trapped her inside. The mother says her daughter was in her bedroom when that area was crushed by a tree.

She and her son had to pry open the door to get her out. It happened after 10 p.m. when a severe storm system swept the area with strong winds and heavy rains.

The home located at Orange Park North Mobile Home sustained serious damage.

