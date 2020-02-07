78ºF

Local News

Duval County jail visitation canceled

Jacksonville police say a section of glass attached to the front of the building broke loose

Colette DuChanois, Web producer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – All visitation at the Duval County jail has been canceled until further notice, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday evening.

The cancellation comes after police said a section of the glass attached to the front of the building broke loose.

The public reception area and sidewalk between the Pre-Trial Detention Facility and Police Memorial Building were also closed off due to safety concerns.

