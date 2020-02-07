Gov. DeSantis set to make ‘major announcement’ in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is set to visit Jacksonville on Friday morning for what’s being billed as a “major" announcement.

The governor is scheduled to speak at 10 a.m. at Operation New Hope at 1830 Main St. North, according to an advisory from his press office. Little information about the visit was immediately released.

Operation New Hope is a Jacksonville-based nonprofit organization that provides a support system to those who have been incarcerated in hopes of giving them a second chance at life.

Last month, Gov. DeSantis paid a visit to Jacksonville to announce that Made in Space, Inc., which develops 3D printers for use in low-gravity environments, was moving its headquarters to Jacksonville.

During a November visit, the governor helped unveil plans by Fidelity National Information Services to build a 12-story, $145-million building in Riverside that the company aims to make its future home.