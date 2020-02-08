2 killed when SUV swerved to avoid deer, crashed

YULEE, Fla. – Two people of four people in an SUV were killed after the driver swerved to avoid hitting a deer and crashed into a tree early Saturday morning, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Around 12:40 a.m., the 19-year-old driver from Fernandina Beach was headed south on U.S. 17 near County Road 108, just south of Interstate 95, when he swerved to avoid hitting a deer. The vehicle went off the highway and struck a tree, according to the FHP.

Troopers have not yet released the name of the 19- and 20-year-old passengers who died in the crash.

The driver and a 19-year-old passenger from Yulee were taken to UF Health Jacksonville with minor injuries.

The FHP report said that alcohol did not play a role in this accident, which remains under investigation.