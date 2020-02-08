Gary Sinise, known for role as ‘Lieutenant Dan,’ honored with Patriot Award

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Patriot Award has been awarded to Gary Sinise, the veteran advocate and actor who played the role of “Lieutenant Dan” in the movie “Forest Gump,” according to an article in U.S. Veterans Magazine.

It’s the highest honor given out by the Congressional Medal of Honor Society. Sinise was presented the award at the Reagan Library in Simi Valley, California.

In the years following his role as “Lieutenant Dan,” Sinise has spent much time raising money for veterans groups. The popular Lt. Dan Band has played for service members all over the world.

Read the full story in U.S. Veterans Magazine.