Man sought after employee struck at Jacksonville Walmart

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Investigators with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office released a photo of a man they said is suspected of striking an employee of a Westside Walmart.

It was reported to police last Sunday at the Walmart on Collins Road. Investigators said a man tried to leave the store without paying for merchandise.

Investigators said when an employee intervened, the employee was struck by the man. The man was seen leaving the area in a silver vehicle.

Anyone who can identify the man was asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.