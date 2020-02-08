Police: Van drives through Republican Party’s voter registration tent in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Officers with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office are looking for a brown Chevrolet van they said drove through a tent Saturday where volunteers were registering people to vote.

According to Lt. Larry Gayle, officers were dispatched to the scene near the intersection of Atlantic and Kernan boulevards at about 3:50 p.m. Gayle said members of the Republican party were in the tent registering voters when the driver of the van pulled up, drove through the tent and struck their table.

“It happened so quickly,” said Nina Williams, a volunteer. “I just barely got out of the way.”

No injuries were reported.

Gayle said at some point after, the man stopped, took a video and “flipped off” the people who were inside the tent.

“We don’t know if this is politically motivated,” Gayle said. “We’ve got detectives coming out. We’re following up on information and trying to determine if we can identify this person right now.”

Gayle said investigators are monitoring social media to see if the video shows up.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500.