Deputies: 2 teens dead in suspected murder-suicide at Ponte Vedra Beach home

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – Two teenage boys died early Sunday morning in what is believed to be a murder-suicide at a Ponte Vedra Home, the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies said they were called about 1:30 a.m. to a home on Solano Cay Circle, near the intersection of A1A and Solano Road, where they found two boys, ages 17 and 18, dead inside a bedroom.

Deputies said the teen’s deaths are being investigated as a murder-suicide. The medical examiner will be conducting autopsies to determine the cause and manner of their deaths.