One person killed, one injured in crash on Mill Creek Road

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says one person was killed and one injured during a single-vehicle crash on Mill Creek Rd. early Sunday morning.

Officers were called to the 1300 block of Mill Creek Rd at approximately 2:20 a.m., where they found two people injured inside a vehicle. The male driver was pronounced dead the scene.

Jacksonville Fire Rescuers transported a female passenger to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Traffic Homicide and Crime Scene Detectives reported to the scene.

JSO is asking for any witnesses to contact them at (904) 630-0500 or call CrimeStoppers at 1(866) 845-TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.