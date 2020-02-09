44ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (904) 393-9801.

44ºF

Local News

One person killed, one injured in crash on Mill Creek Road

A female passenger suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to JSO

Maria Hernandez, Associate producer

Tags: fatal, crash, mill creek road
One person was killed and one injured in a single-vehicle crash on Mill Creek Rd. early Sunday morning.
One person was killed and one injured in a single-vehicle crash on Mill Creek Rd. early Sunday morning. (WJXT)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says one person was killed and one injured during a single-vehicle crash on Mill Creek Rd. early Sunday morning.

Officers were called to the 1300 block of Mill Creek Rd at approximately 2:20 a.m., where they found two people injured inside a vehicle. The male driver was pronounced dead the scene.

Jacksonville Fire Rescuers transported a female passenger to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Traffic Homicide and Crime Scene Detectives reported to the scene.

JSO is asking for any witnesses to contact them at (904) 630-0500 or call CrimeStoppers at 1(866) 845-TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.

Copyright 2020 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.