Motorcycle driver killed in Bunnell crash
Victim struck a concrete median on US-1, just south of Matanzas Wood Pkwy.
BUNNELL, Fla. – A motorcyclist died after hitting a concrete median while traveling on US-1 in the outskirts of the city of Bunnell, according to Florida Highway Patrol.
FHP says the 36-year-old driver from Live Oak was traveling southbound on US-1 while driving a 2013, black Harley Davidson. Then just south of Matanzas Wood Pkwy, he struck a raised concrete median, causing his bike to collide with the roadway.
The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.
FHP is still investigating the incident.
