Local News

Motorcycle driver killed in Bunnell crash

Victim struck a concrete median on US-1, just south of Matanzas Wood Pkwy.

Maria Hernandez, Associate producer

A motorcyclist died early Sunday morning, after striking a concrete median in the outskirts of the city of Bunnell.
BUNNELL, Fla. – A motorcyclist died after hitting a concrete median while traveling on US-1 in the outskirts of the city of Bunnell, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP says the 36-year-old driver from Live Oak was traveling southbound on US-1 while driving a 2013, black Harley Davidson. Then just south of Matanzas Wood Pkwy, he struck a raised concrete median, causing his bike to collide with the roadway.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

FHP is still investigating the incident.

