Tori Foles: Wife of Jaguars QB Nick Foles announces pregnancy

JACKSONVILLE, Fla – The Foles family is growing by one. The wife of Nick Foles, Tori announced on Instagram that she’s pregnant and due in June.

Tori posted a photo of the couple at the Four Seasons in Palm Beach.

In 2019 Tori suffered a miscarriage. Nick missed some team activities to be with his wife at the time.

Nick signed an $88 million contracts with the Jags last off season. He was injured most of his first season with the Jaguars.