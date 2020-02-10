St. Johns County deputies searching for bank robber

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – The TD Bank on U.S. 1 south of County Road 312 was robbed Monday by a man demanding money, according to the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the man did not display a weapon but handed a note to a teller.

The robber, captured in a bank surveillance photo above, was a white man in his late 40s or early 50s about 6 feet tall. He was dressed in all black, including a hat.

Anyone who recognizes the robber is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 904-824-8304 or 911.